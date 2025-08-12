Extra land sought for development of Madukkarai Government Hospital in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Madukkarai Government Hospital, a key facility at the taluk level in Coimbatore district, is bogged down by space crunch. The Coimbatore District Health Department has sought nod from the district administration to allot vacant land on the premises of the nearby government veterinary hospital for infrastructure development.

The Madukkarai Government Hospital offers multiple medical services. Its outpatient and casualty wards handle a high volume of cases. Additionally, the hospital provides round-the-clock services in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and surgery. The average daily footfall in the outpatient ward is around 550 to 600 patients, and with 60 beds, the hospital often reaches maximum occupancy.

Its location near the Kochi-Salem national highway enables it to effectively manage emergency and accident cases from the surrounding regions. The hospital serves thousands of patients, including those from the state's border area, who require emergency medical care.

Unfortunately, the hospital is short of space despite having adequate medical facilities. Hospital staff, including doctors, said their activities are constrained within an area of approximately 80 cents.