Fast-track funds for ferry service to Lanka: Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works and Minor Ports EV Veluon Monday met Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi and urged him to fast-track the funding and implementation of ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar (in Sri Lanka) under the Sagarmala initiative.

The request follows the preparation of a detailed project report by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras, outlining a Rs 118 crore plan. The proposal includes dredging a 250-metre approach channel and constructing an international passenger terminal just 500 metres from Rameswaram railway station. The ferry route covers a 26-nautical-mile stretch across the Palk Strait.

The ferry service from India to Sri Lanka was re-launched after four decades in 2023 between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai. The minister also urged for the deepening of Pamban channel to be fully funded under the Sagarmala project, once the DPR is completed by NTCPWC.