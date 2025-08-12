Honorarium not discouraging women from taking up paid work: UK university study on KMUT scheme in TN

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the King’s College London on the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT) found that around 56% of women preferred access to paid work over a cash transfer scheme, while only 23% said they would choose just the cash transfer. The remaining 21% felt it would be best to receive both paid work and the cash benefit.

According to the report, the findings show that cash transfers are not discouraging women’s interest in paid employment. In fact, there were documented cases where beneficiaries took up more paid work compared to non-beneficiaries. About 21% of respondents opted for cash transfers as they were unable to work due to age, medical conditions, or childcare responsibilities.

Interestingly, 89% of beneficiaries perceived that the KMUT scheme had enabled them to take up paid work, and 86% reported increased access to such opportunities. The study also found 49% of beneficiaries spent the money on household goods, while others used it for medicines and food.