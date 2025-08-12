Kavin murder probe: Special court grants CB-CID two-day custody of suspects

TIRUNELVELI: The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases on Monday granted CB-CID police two days custody of S Surjith and his father Saravanan in connection with the suspected honour killing case of Kavin Selvaganesh.

On August 6, CB-CID filed a petition before the seeking custody of the suspects for interrogation.

When the case was taken up on Monday, Surjith and Saravanan were produced before judge S Hema under tight security. Their advocate Siva Surya Narayanan opposed the custody plea, saying there would be no security for them if taken for interrogation. CB-CID's Deputy Superintendent of Police C Rajakumar Navaraj explained the agency's ground for seeking custody.

In the evening, the judge granted CBCID custody of the suspects for two days and directed that they be produced before the court at 6 pm on August 13. Subsequently, CB-CID sleuths took away Surjith and Saravanan for interrogation.