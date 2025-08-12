Madras HC appoints advocate commissioner in Dhoni’s Rs 100-crore defamation suit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the appointment of an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of cricketer MS Dhoni in connection with a defamation suit he had filed against two news channels and an IPS officer for linking him to the IPL match fixing.

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders on Monday when the suits filed by Dhoni came up for hearing.

The counsel appearing for the cricketer submitted that the witness examination has to be commenced and he would provide full cooperation.

He also sought the court to appoint the advocate commissioner since the presence of the cricketer on the high court premises would lead to unnecessary commotion. He promised that the player would also make himself available at an agreeable place from October 20 to December 10. Subsequently, the judge ordered recording of the evidence during these dates at a place agreeable to the parties to the suit. Dhoni filed the defamation suit in 2014 seeking Rs 100 crore damages from News Nation, Zee Media and retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for linking him with the IPL match fixing controversy.