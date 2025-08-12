Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camps benefit 2,432 people in Tiruchy in two weeks

TIRUCHY: Free specialist consultations and on-the-spot diagnostics at the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ medical camps in Tiruchy have drawn more than two thousand residents over just two weekends, uncovering health problems- including hidden heart conditions- that might otherwise have gone undetected. In the first two camps alone, organisers recorded 2,432 registrations.

Almost all participants underwent at least one advanced test, with 1,234 receiving ECGs which is 50% and 494 of them undergoing X-ray ultrasound and ECHO scans. Most of the labour department workers, unorganised sectors workers and cleanliness workers were the most benefitted from this initiative.

Launched on August 2, the initiative will run every Saturday for a year, with 46 camps planned across the district- 42 in rural blocks and four within city limits. Services range from basic screenings for blood pressure and diabetes to advanced tests such as ECG, ECHO, early cancer screening etc. Consultations cover 15 specialities, including general medicine, women’s health, eye, AYUSH, CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) services among others.