Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camps benefit 2,432 people in Tiruchy in two weeks

TIRUCHY: Free specialist consultations and on-the-spot diagnostics at the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ medical camps in Tiruchy have drawn more than two thousand residents over just two weekends, uncovering health problems- including hidden heart conditions- that might otherwise have gone undetected. In the first two camps alone, organisers recorded 2,432 registrations.
Almost all participants underwent at least one advanced test, with 1,234 receiving ECGs which is 50% and 494 of them undergoing X-ray ultrasound and ECHO scans. Most of the labour department workers, unorganised sectors workers and cleanliness workers were the most benefitted from this initiative.
Launched on August 2, the initiative will run every Saturday for a year, with 46 camps planned across the district- 42 in rural blocks and four within city limits. Services range from basic screenings for blood pressure and diabetes to advanced tests such as ECG, ECHO, early cancer screening etc. Consultations cover 15 specialities, including general medicine, women’s health, eye, AYUSH, CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) services among others.
Each camp is staffed with 24 doctors from KAPV Medical College and Directorate of Medical Services. Most results are ready within an hour, enabling immediate referrals to government hospitals. Every participant receives a personal health file with all test results for easier follow-up. “I came here just to get my sugar and BP checked, but the doctors said my ECG showed irregular heart rhythms.
They advised me to go to the GH immediately for further tests, said C Suresh, a daily wage worker from Woraiyur. “I never had chest pain or any symptoms, so I would not have gone for a heart check-up on my own. Now I know I need treatment before it gets serious,” he added. The camps also function as one-stop centres for people with disabilities, with neurologists, orthopaedic surgeons, and psychologists on site to assess and certify applicants.
“Earlier, I had to travel to three different places for these documents. Here, I finished everything in one morning,” said a 42-year-old participant at Kattur last Saturday At the August 2 camp in KAPV Higher Secondary School, Thillainagar, 81 newly identified beneficiaries received assistance- including 27 Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, 27 National Identity Cards (NIDC), and 49 assistive device applications.
On August 9, at Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur, 278 attendees secured 96 UDID registrations, 87 NIDC registrations, 177 assistive device applications, and four livelihood support requests- totalling 364 benefits. Overall 85 have received differently abled certificates.
So far, 110 people have been enrolled under CMCHIS through the camps, gaining access to free surgeries and specialised care. Village administrative officers are stationed at the venues to fast-track documentation for those awaiting major procedures.