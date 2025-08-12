No major party speaks out when SC people become victims of caste killings: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

PERAMBALUR: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday alleged none of the major political party in the state speaks out when SC people become victims of caste-based killings.

“Even new parties remain silent. Actor Vijay has not condemned the recent honour killing. Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticises the DMK government, did not visit the family of Kavin Selva Ganesh to offer condolences. Why has not AIADMK conducted state-wide protests on the issue? Major political parties want SC people to vote for them, but do not support them,” he said.

Speaking at the party’s state-wide protest on honour killings in Perambalur, the Thirumavalavan said caste-based murders are on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

“Honour killings are not limited to just one community. They happen across all communities. This is not just a problem that Tamil Nadu faces. It is a national issue. Chief Minister MK Stalin should bring a special law to prevent honour killings. If you do, you will certainly become the Chief Minister again. You could become the permanent chief minister of Tamil Nadu.”

He said the VCK has been consistently speaking out against social injustice. “This has angered other parties, and they are targeting us by levelling false accusations. They are spreading defamatory comments against us. Because of leaders like MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, national parties like the BJP could never gain foothold in TN. Therefore, the AIADMK must act independently and protect its influence without falling into the trap of BJP’s strategies,” Thirumavalavan added.