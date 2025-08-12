Rameswaram fishermen begin indefinite strike over arrests by Sri Lankan navy

MADURAI: Over 700 mechanised boats remained anchored in fishing harbours in Rameswaram islet as fishermen began an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding the central government to secure release of fishers arrested by Sri Lanka. Around 10,000 fishermen are taking part in the indefinite strike.

According to fishermen associations in Rameswaram, 61 fishers have been arrested by Sri Lankan navy since June 15. None of them has been released by the Sri Lankan government so far.

The fishers said the central government must immediately start dialogue with Sri Lanka and secure the release of all the fishers along with their boats. They also demanded that Katchatatheevu island must be taken back from the island nation.

Further, fishermen have announced a protest in Thangachimadam on August 13, hunger strike on August 15 and rail roko on August 19 to press for their demands.