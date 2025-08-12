Residents in TN's Dharmapuri protest Waqf Board land claims, plan Independence Day hunger strike

DHARMAPURI: Several residents from Rajapettai, Kottaimedu, Khan Nagar and Pallagollai village from Chettikarai Panchayat claimed several parcels of lands cannot be sold as the Waqf Board has laid claim to the properties as per the Waqf (Amendment) Act. They threatened to hold a one-day hunger strike on Independence Day, condemning the Act.

Dozens of residents from four villages, led by the Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran and Pappireddipatti MLA A Govidasamy, gathered at the Collectorate on Monday and filed petitions against the Act.

The petitioners stated: "The implementation of the Waqf Act has severely affected farmers who had lived in the area for close to three decades. The sale of lands in over 51 survey numbers in four villages have been blocked."

S Nandhakumar from Chettikarai said, "We have revenue records dating back to over 125 years, but out of nowhere we have been told our lands belong to the Waqf Board. Our lands are not being registered. We have been denied chitta and adangal for our lands because the Waqf Board claims our land is theirs. Nearly a hundred families that rely on agriculture are now being denied land."

Nandhakumar further stated: "We are asked to get an NOC from the Waqf Board for any revenue-related documents. Our lives are entirely affected by the Act. We will hold a one-day protest on Independence Day, condemning the Act."

The residents also urged the district administration to denounce the Act. Officials in the administration said: "They cannot comment on the matter".