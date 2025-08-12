SHRC order awarding Rs 1 lakh relief to former MLA upheld in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday upheld a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order directing a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two sub-inspectors to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to former CPM MLA P Dillibabu for allegedly assaulting him during protests against the Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway in 2018.

The bench of justices M Sundar and Hemant Chandangoudar dismissed a petition filed by DSP S Sundaramoorthy challenging the SHRC’s order dated March 22, 2022.

Advocate Karl Marx appeared for Dillibabu, who is a two-term MLA from Harur and president of the Tamil Nadu Tribals Association.

The SHRC had found that Sundaramoorthy and two sub-inspectors committing violation of human rights while forcefully securing Dillibabu from a hotel at Chengam on June 26, 2018 and detaining him at Pudupalayam station before releasing him that evening.

Based on the evidence he had produced, the commission ordered the state government to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to Dillibabu and recover Rs 50,000 from Sundaramoorthy, and Rs 25,000 each from SIs Muthukumarasamy and Rajasekar.