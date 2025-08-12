Tamil lyrisict Vairamuthu's remarks on 'Lord Ram' stokes row, Sangh Parivar lashes out

CHENNAI: Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's recent reported remarks on 'Lord Ram' having "lost" his mind post his separation from Sita has stirred a controversy, with the BJP branding him a "fool."

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the remarks as "vulgar."

The remarks were made at an event in the city recently, where Vairamuthu received an award named after Tamil poet Kamban, and in light of the killing of Vali.

With the comments kicking up a row, Vairamuthu took to his social media page, claiming neither Valmiki forgave Lord Ram nor did Vali.

The analogy refers to 'Lord Ram' killing Kishkinta King Vali during his duel with brother Sukreeva.

To aid Sukreeva, 'Lord Ram' apparently targets Vali from behind, which some interpret as 'hiding' while releasing the arrow at Vali.

Talking about this, Vairamuthu said he remarked that neither Valmiki, nor Vali forgave 'Lord Ram' for this incident, "nor was the world ready" to do so.