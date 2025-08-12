Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off 135 new electric buses

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday flagged off 135 electric buses, including 55 air-conditioned vehicles, and inaugurated an electric charging station at the Perumbakkam depot.

The buses, purchased at a cost of Rs 233 crore, will operate under the gross cost contract model -- where the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) collects fares and operators are paid per kilometre.

The charging facility at Perumbakkam was set up at a cost of Rs 49.56 crore. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar was present during the event held at Perumbakkam.

These buses form part of MTC's plan to procure 625 electric buses under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Programme, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to curb environmental pollution.

All the 135 buses are ultra low-floor models and disabled friendly, featuring low-floor seating in the front and higher-floor seating in the rear. A total of Rs 697 crore has been allocated for the purchase of all 625 buses.

On June 30, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 120 electric buses from the Vyasarpadi depot. The remaining 370 buses -- earmarked for Tondiarpet, Central and Poonamallee depots -- are currently under construction, with charging infrastructure being developed.

The 55 AC buses will serve routes such as KCBT - Thiruvanmiyur (95X), KCBT - Sholinganallur (555S), T Nagar - Thiruporur (19), Broadway - Kelambakkam (102), Chennai Airport - Siruseri IT Park (MAA2) and MGR CMBT - Kelambakkam/Siruseri IT Park (570). The remaining 80 non-AC buses will operate on heavily congested routes, said an official note.