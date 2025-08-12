TN's Attur district jail designated as special camp for Bangladeshi nationals awaiting deportation

CHENNAI: The state government has designated the Attur district jail in Salem district as a “special camp” to temporarily accommodate Bangladeshi nationals, against whom orders restricting their movement under the Foreigners Act are in vogue, till they are deported from India.

The order issued in this regard by the Home Department last month said there was a need to accommodate 186 Bangladeshi nationals, interned in the Central Prison in Puzhal, in a special camp till the cases against them are disposed of and they are deported.

Considering the limited space at the special camps in Tiruchy and another new one at Cheyyar, the district jail in Attur with a two-storey structure that can house 200 prisoners was found to be suitable for use as a special camp. The order proposed to transfer the prisoners housed in Attur jail to the Salem Central Prison. It directed Salem collector to identify alternative land for constructing a new building for the district jail.