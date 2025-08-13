Aavin must bring back subsidised cattle feed, say dairy farmers 

COIMBATORE: Stating that Aavin halted the supply of subsidised cattle feed since 2021, cattle farmers have urged the milk cooperative to resume the supply to help dairy farmers.

Sources said the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (Aavin) supports cattle farmers through a subsidy-based fodder program to enhance milk production and animal health.

Under this initiative, fodder slips, fodder seeds, tree saplings and chaff cutters are distributed to farmers at subsidised rates. The programme also includes capacity building and training for progressive dairy farmers to promote better fodder management practices. Aavin allocated funds to distribute these resources across 16 district unions till 2021.

This programme, coupled with veterinary services and livestock insurance under the National Livestock Mission, aims to improve animal productivity, reduce costs for farmers and sustain loyalty to Aavin's cooperative network.

P Kaleeswaran, a cattle farmer from Kinathukadavu taluk said, "In order to ensure year-round availability of nutritious fodder for better milk production and cattle health, and promote sustainable agricultural practices within the cooperative dairy ecosystem, the subsidised feed was distributed through Aavin by the state government. Under the scheme, a complex feed weighing 50 kg was given to farmers for Rs 750 instead of Rs 1,000 per bag. However, it was stopped completely. Considering the cattle farmers' condition, the government should resume the supply of the subsidised feed."

A senior official from Aavin, Coimbatore said, "As per the government's policy decision, the subsidy-based feed was stopped in 2021. Aavin is still providing the complex feed without subsidy. For the benefit of the farmers, the price of the feed has been reduced by Rs 50 per 50 kg bag, from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,250."