Accused in 2023 Sivakasi murder case kills victim's brother

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The prime accused in a 2023 murder case near Sivakasi allegedly killed the 20-year-old younger brother of the same victim on Monday night. The suspect was identified as Gokul Kumar, who is already facing trial for the earlier murder due to a family dispute.

According to sources, in the 2023 case, Kumar and his associates- Karthik, Jeeva, Rajesh, and Ganeshpandi- were charged with the murder of Easwarapandi. The latest victim, Ganeshpandi (20), was Easwarapandi’s younger brother.

He had vowed to avenge his sibling’s death and was often seen in an intoxicated state, issuing threats to those he believed were responsible. Following these threats, Kumar allegedly decided to strike first. On Monday, Kumar and his group allegedly chased Ganeshpandi and hacked him to death with a machete before fleeing. Police rushed to the spot and the body to Sivakasi GH for postmortem. A fresh case has been registered.