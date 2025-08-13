Class XI student dies after collapsing during special class in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A 17-year-old Class XI student collapsed in his classroom and was declared dead at a hospital in Villupuram on Wednesday morning.

According to police, K Mohanraj, a student from Virattikuppam Road, collapsed while attending a special class before regular school hours at a private school on TVK Street. “He was first taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to another private hospital due to lack of treatment facilities. There, doctors declared that he had died,” a police source said.

The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case at Villupuram West Police Station and are investigating whether the death was due to health-related issues or other causes.

Speaking to the media, the student’s mother, K Maheshwari, said, “He did not have any health issues. He used to climb the steps to reach his class on the fourth floor. We do not know what happened. I have lost my son.”

Following the incident, the school was closed for the day. Police personnel were deployed for security.