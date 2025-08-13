Debate on sheltering stray dogs intensifies in Kovai after SC order in Delhi

COIMBATORE: The Supreme Court's recent directive to the government to capture all stray dogs in Delhi and place them in shelters has triggered a chain reaction across the country. In Tamil Nadu, where stray dog bite cases are reportedly the highest in the country, the development has drawn mixed reactions. In Coimbatore, residents, activists, and animal welfare groups are now voicing support and concern.



Many locals and social activists in the city have welcomed the move, especially in the wake of increasing cases of stray dog attacks and the spread of rabies. They are also pressing for shelters to be set up on the city's outskirts rather than in densely populated residential areas.



R Raveendran, Secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), said the verdict was long overdue but questioned the practicality of implementing it in full. "Our children are the most affected. Many strays are rabies-infected, and if one bites a pet dog, owners often have no idea until it's too late. If the infected dog later bites a child, it can be disastrous," he said.



Raveendran stressed that the stray dog population has been rising at an alarming rate, adding that large-scale sterilisation was the only sustainable solution.



For some, the court's directive is a matter of public safety for both humans and livestock. M Ashraf, a resident of Karumbukadai, said the order was a 'blessing' for people and animals such as goats and cows, which are sometimes attacked by stray dogs. "The government must ensure that shelters are built on the outskirts of the city. No centre should be set up in residential areas, as it would create another set of problems," he said. However, the proposal has drawn strong criticism from animal welfare advocates, who argue it is neither practical nor humane.



Kesica Jayabalan, founder of Dogs of Coimbatore, warned that housing the city's estimated one lakh stray dogs in one place could lead to a mass disease outbreak and potentially mass culling. "How is it possible to create space for so many dogs? We can't build kennels for each one. If one dog gets sick, the infection will spread rapidly. This concept is not practical," she said. Kessica called the move a "knee-jerk reaction" lacking scientific backing. Instead, she advocated for stricter regulation of breeders, mass sterilisation under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, and community education.



As the debate intensifies, all sides agree that something must be done about the growing stray population, but balancing public safety, animal welfare, and practicality remains the question the government must now answer.