DMK bloc bound by ideology, says CM Stalin, mocks EPS’ ‘sudden love’ for Left parties

CHENNAI: Terming the alliance between the DMK and the Left as being founded on principles and not on electoral considerations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he keenly followed the critical opinions expressed by those from the Left and acted on those matters that he agreed with. In the function organised by CPM here under the banner

“Let us protect socialist Cuba! Let us thwart imperialist conspiracies! Let us celebrate the centenary of Fidel Castro,” to mark the commencement of the birth anniversary of Castro, Stalin said both him and the Left knew how to distinguish between criticism stemming from concern and malicious propaganda done intentionally.

Stalin also took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his “sudden love” towards communists, referring to the leader of the opposition’s recent remarks that the Left and the VCK were being ill-treated in the DMK alliance, while extending a veiled invite to them to join his alliance.

“Respected Palaniswami, everyone doubts whether you read newspapers. Even if you do, you certainly do not read Theekathir (the party mouthpiece of CPM in Tamil Nadu). If you read it, you would not talk like this,” he said with sarcasm.

The CM said, in contrast, he read Theekathir daily and watched opinions expressed by CPM leaders in debates organised by TV channels. “They do not desist from pointing out (issues) because they are in alliance. And I do not ignore the opinions because they are coming from them,” he said

“This stage symbolises the clarity we have in our principles and the understanding we have in our friendship,” he added.

He hailed the leaders of the Cuban revolution – Castro and Che Guevara – and said they continued to be the guiding lights for revolutionaries across the world.

Referring to the meeting’s call for defeating imperialist conspiracies, he said imperialism need not come in the form of wars alone. He said the US planning to impose 50% tariffs on imports from India was also a similar conspiracy.

“The BJP government at the centre must strongly oppose this. Prime Minister Modi must issue a clear public response,” he said.

CPM national general secretary MA Baby highlighted how Cuba is serving humanity despite facing severe hurdles from the US. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Republic of Cuba, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also took part.