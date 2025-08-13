DMK MLA S Kathiravan defends his father’s hospital, asks why he needs to profit from transplants

TIRUCHY: After the state government decided to permanently cancel the kidney transplant licence of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital for its alleged involvement in a kidney trafficking racket, Manachanallur DMK MLA S Kathiravan, whose father owns the hospital, became emotional and asked why would he need profit from kidneys. “We are only doing this as a service. I have a thousand ways to earn money,” he said.

Kathiravan was addressing the party cadre and residents during his Makaludan Kathiravan campaign on Monday. “I’ll tell you the truth – no media has spoken about this. I have saved the lives of 252 people,” he said while responding to a man from the crowd who posed the question to the DMK MLA.

The MLA detailed that each surgery required four doctors – three surgeons and one urologist – along with an anaesthesiologist and around 20 supporting staff. He asked whether anyone could carry out such complex procedures without following the law and pointed out that permission must be secured from three separate authorities.

Lamenting that his life-saving efforts are being dubbed as scandal, the MLA said each operation costs Rs 10 lakh-Rs 12 lakh, largely for medicines, while the hospital would receive only Rs 2 lakh-Rs 3 lakh.

The investigation into the scam found forged documents, inducements to donors, and other violations of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

A source close to the MLA added despite the health department under the DMK government taking action, they are exploring all possible legal options.

