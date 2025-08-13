Eight children fall sick after consuming breakfast at Panchayat Union school in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR: Eight children were admitted to Kumbakonam Government Hospital after they fell ill, consuming breakfast at the Poonayiruppu Panchayat Union Primary School in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that a dead lizard was found in the breakfast. Students were asked to stop eating the food after a dead lizard was found in the breakfast served to one of the students.

Sources also said that students who were studying in third and fourth classes felt 'uneasiness' and were first rushed to Alangudi Primary Health Centre, and later referred to Kumbakonam Government hospital.

Their condition is stable, hospital sources said. Further probe is underway.