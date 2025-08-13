Former AIADMK MP Maitreyan joins DMK, claims AIADMK alliance directed from Delhi

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MP V. Maitreyan on Wednesday joined the DMK after meeting party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

However, the move has drawn backlash from DMK supporters on social media, with many alleging that he is essentially a loyalist to BJP ideology who has infiltrated Dravidian politics.

A three-term Rajya Sabha MP from the AIADMK, Maitreyan began his political career with the BJP in the early 1990s and even held top positions in its Tamil Nadu state unit. He later joined the AIADMK, as he opposed the BJP forging an alliance with the DMK in 1999. In the AIADMK, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha three times, in 2002, 2007 and 2013.

After the death of J. Jayalalithaa, he sided with former CM O. Panneerselvam when the AIADMK split into two groups, a turn of events that led to Edappadi K. Palaniswami assuming the post of Chief Minister. He later joined the BJP again a couple of years ago before returning to the AIADMK in 2024. Palaniswami appointed him as the AIADMK’s organising secretary.

Speaking to reporters after joining the DMK, Maitreyan said, “Under the leadership of Stalin, Tamil Nadu is developing on all fronts including education, per capita income and economic growth. Stalin is taking forward the state autonomy ideology of Kalaignar across the country and protecting the interests of all the states.”