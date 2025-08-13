Kavin 'honor killing' case: CB-CID makes third arrest

TIRUNELVELI: CB-CID sleuths reportedly arrested S Surjith’s cousin Jayapal in connection with the suspected honour killing of Dalit IT worker Kavin Selvaganesh on Wednesday. After Surjith and his father, Saravanan, a Sub-Inspector, this is the third arrest made in the case.

Sources said that Jayapal was arrested based on information given by Surjith during the two-day inquiry. “The inquiry revealed that Surjith received the help of Jayapal to escape from the police after he allegedly hacked Kavin to death on July 27,” sources claimed. CB-CID sleuths had taken Surjith and his father, Saravanan, into two-day custody on Monday evening after producing them before the Tirunelveli special court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

The sleuths from Chennai, Madurai, and Thoothukudi conducted an inquiry with the duo. The CB-CID officials also reportedly conducted an inquiry with Surjith’s mother, S Krishnakumari, a Sub-Inspector in the Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion who was named in the FIR, and S Subashini, who was the girlfriend of Kavin