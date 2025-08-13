Honour killing case: CB-CID cops recreate Kavin's murder

TIRUNELVELI: CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday took S Surjith, the prime accused in the suspected honour killing of IT worker Kavin Selvaganesh to the crime scene at KTC Nagar and made him recreate how the murder took place. The crime scene reconstruction was video-recorded and is likely to be produced in court as evidence.

S Surjith, and his father Saravanan, who is a sub-inspector of police, are in two-day CB-CID custody. Kavin was murdered on July 27, allegedly over his relationship with Surjith’s sister. After interrogation in the CB-CID office at Palayamkottai, which lasted for several hours, Surjith was taken to KTC Nagar.

“Surjith showed to officials how he brought Kavin to the spot on a two-wheeler, threw chilli powder in his eyes, and hacked him to death with a sickle he had hidden,” sources said. Senior CB-CID officials, including Superintendent of Police G Jawahar from Chennai, were present.

“CCTV footage from the area, witness statements, and video of the reconstruction are now considered crucial pieces of evidence,” said an official.

Earlier in the day, CB-CID teams from Madurai and neighbouring districts joined the investigation and questioned the suspects separately. The police also probed whether others conspired in the killing.