Man electrocuted near Tambaram

CHENNAI: An incident of a 36-year-old man getting electrocuted on Sunday night after accidentally coming into contact with a fibre optic cable tied to an electric pole at Sembakkam near Tambaram, came to light on Tuesday after police registered a case.

The Selaiyur police said the cable belonging to a private internet service provider was in contact with an overhead electric cable. The deceased was identified as SR Ashwin, an engineering graduate employed in an automobile company, residing in Sembakkam.

He is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old daughter. Around 9 pm on Sunday, it was drizzling when Ashwin went to a bakery near his house on a two wheeler. He came into contact with the wire as he was about to enter the bakery.

When he collapsed on the ground, onlookers alerted the police. He was rushed to Government Chromepet Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The cable should not have been tied to the electric pole. We have filed a case under section 194 of the BNSS,” a police officer said. It may be recalled that a 46-year-old auto driver, Meghanathan Prabhu, was electrocuted when a cable snapped and fell on him near the Kilambakkam bus terminus on July 22.