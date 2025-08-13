Merge PDS and cooperative society outlets, say salesmen at PDS shops

MADURAI: Salesmen working at Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets across the state have demanded that the state government should merge the PDS shops run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) with those operated by cooperative societies, saying such a move could resolve wage disparities and improve supply distribution.

The TNCSC runs more than 1,500 PDS outlets, whereas various cooperative societies, under the state’s Cooperative Department, operate around 35,000 shops across the state, according to government records.

CITU-Cooperative Department Employees’ Union (Dindigul) secretary Sadiq Ali said many cooperative societies, such as the Southern Railway Employees Co-operative Society, though started for different purposes, now run PDS outlets by procuring provisions from the TNCSC.

“Though the nature of work of the salesmen in the outlets run by the two entities is similar, the salary structure is quite different. The monthly salary of a salesman of a PDS shop under cooperative societies ranges between Rs 6,500 (entry level) and Rs 36,000, but those under the TNCSC receive an entry-level pay of Rs 25,000 a month,” he added.

CITU-Cooperative Department Employees Union (Tiruppur) secretary P Gowthaman said the salesmen at TNCSC-run outlets hold the post of Civil Supplies Clerk and are eligible to be promoted as assistant managers, branch managers and even department managers. “However, for those working at shops operated by cooperative societies, once appointed as salesmen, they always remain the same,” he added.

Salesmen at cooperative society-operated outlets would greatly benefit from a merger, said CITU-Cooperative Workers Union (Cuddalore) secretary K Jeevanandam. “Over the last two decades, they have been suffering from several financial issues. After several protests, the state government fixed their pay under the Consolidation Category during the 2010s, and added an increment in 2013,” he said.

Top TNCSC officials, however, were not optimistic of a merger, citing the difference in pay structure and the training system in place. Former TNCSC general manager S Gunasekaran said the corporation has a time-scale pay structure for its employees.

“Salesmen -- or billing clerks -- are trained on the procedures for agricultural products and other supplies. Later, they can be promoted to junior assistant and administrative assistant posts after departmental examinations. Every step, they will be offered training,” he said.

An official from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said, “PDS shops operated by cooperative societies follow the guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, 1983. These guidelines differ in terms of implementation, and these societies have different hierarchies altogether. Besides, such a merger is a policy decision that requires several high-level meetings. So far, just one meeting has been held by the Civil Supplies Department.”