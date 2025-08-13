Pamban’s vertical lift span malfunctions, trains delayed

RAMANATHAPURAM: Several trains were delayed for more than four hours on Tuesday evening as the span of vertical lift railway sea bridge in Pamban did not function properly.

The Rs 550 crore structure was inaugurated on April 6. According to railway sources, line block was announced between Mandapam and Pamban from 11.10 am to 2.45 pm on Tuesday as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was to carry out work. At the end, the vertical span did not work resulting in several trains getting stranded The problem was rectified around 7.55 pm.

Due to this, the Madurai - Rameswaram passenger train was cancelled between Mandapam and Rameswaram. The Rameswaram - Madurai passenger was operated from Mandapam. Other trains including the Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore express, Rameswaram - Madurai special train, Rameswaram - Tambaram express got delayed by nearly four hours.