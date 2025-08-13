Providing all support to sanitary staff, says AAG Ravindran to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that a “false impression” is being created against it regarding the welfare of conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan when an advocate, Vinodh, requested the CJ to take up his petition for regulating the protests of the conservancy workers.

Referring to the request made by the advocate, the bench said the registry has pointed out certain deficiencies in the petition and it will be taken up for hearing if those issues are rectified. AAG Ravindran said the government is providing all necessary support to the workers but a false impression is being created to show as if the government is working against them.

Conservancy workers from Zones V and VI have been on an indefinite strike for the past 12 days, opposing the civic body’s move to privatise sanitation work. The advocate sought the court to order appropriate action to mitigate traffic congestion and inconvenience caused to the public by the workers’ strike.