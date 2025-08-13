Renewed de-addiction centre at Salem hospital brings hope for patients

SALEM: With a dedicated centre, longer treatment plans and new support activities, the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem has expanded its de-addiction services, offering extended care to reduce relapse cases.

The transformation began in February 2025 with the inauguration of a separate Comprehensive De-addiction Rehabilitation Centre (CDRC).

Until then, the hospital only had a 10-bed de-addiction ward run by the psychiatry department, where patients received only acute treatment lasting about a week. This short treatment duration often resulted in patients relapsing soon after discharge.

The new CDRC now runs a structured three-week therapy programme for inpatients, allowing more time for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Alongside medical care, the centre offers recreational and therapeutic activities such as yoga, dance and light exercises.

"This group therapy is planned every Thursday. Patients who have recovered share their experiences, bringing hope to current patients who may relate to their struggles," said KS Ravishankar, head of department of psychiatry. "Earlier, the centre focused mainly on medical treatment, but now it follows a more holistic approach to rehabilitation," he added.

The government has also allocated funds for a high-protein diet to restore nutritional balance, often compromised by prolonged substance abuse in the patients.

It will include protein-rich foods such as eggs, health drinks, legumes and other nutritional foods. "We have prepared a detailed diet chart that incorporates both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to ensure adequate protein intake. The diet list has been sent for approval, and once sanctioned, it will be implemented immediately," said M Mohamed Ilyas, associate professor of the department.

To support mental engagement during recovery, the hospital plans to set up a mini library at the centre. Patients are also occasionally connected virtually with individuals from other de-addiction centres across Tamil Nadu, creating opportunities for wider peer support.

Since March 2025, the centre has treated around 2,700 outpatients and 240 inpatients. The centre now includes a dedicated psychologist and social worker, along with sanitation and security staff.

"We estimate a recovery rate of about 60%, though addiction relapse is always a possibility. Most patients are men; only two women have sought treatment in the past six months," said SK Lavanya, a social worker at the centre.