Steps under way to expand buy-back scheme of liquor bottles to all Tasmac outlets across TN

ERODE: Steps are underway to expand the buy-back scheme of empty liquor bottles to all Tasmac outlets across the state, TN Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy said in Erode on Tuesday.



Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "In Tamil Nadu, the buy-back scheme for liquor bottles was introduced in Tasmac outlets first in the Nilgiris district, following a court order, considering the environmental impact. This scheme was subsequently expanded to some districts. The scheme is going somewhat successfully in the outlets where it has been introduced. Steps are underway to expand the buy-back scheme of empty liquor bottles to all Tasmac outlets in the state."



"Under this scheme, customers are charged an additional Rs 10 per bottle, which is refunded when the bottle is returned. But some have misunderstood that Rs 10 per bottle is charged separately. To facilitate this scheme, Tasmac administration is also taking steps to sell bottles with stickers of shop numbers," he added.



Further, Muthusamy said, "The state government has no alternate opinion on closing Tasmac outlets. For this, 500 outlets have already been closed. We are also continuing to relocate problematic outlets. If all outlets are closed in a single day, their effects will be dire. The government's intention is to gradually reduce the number of Tasmac outlets. FL2 licenses are issued only where there are no Tasmac outlets. The plan to introduce Tetra packs is still under consideration."



"No irregularities have taken place in the Tasmac administration. No government funds were misappropriated. We are taking action against those selling liquor at extra prices in outlets. We have still not given a salary hike to 451 people who were involved in complaints related to this," he further said.



Earlier, the minister inaugurated infrastructure and medical equipment worth Rs 40 lakh at the Erode Government Hospital for public use on Tuesday. Collector S Kandasamy and others were present.