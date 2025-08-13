Tamil Nadu government rejects criticism, says SEP ensures social justice

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the recently released State Education Policy (SEP) mirrors the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In a statement, it said the SEP promotes the two-language policy, retains the 10+2 system, and ensures state control over the curriculum. It also emphasises welfare and social justice, which it claimed are absent in the NEP.

Earlier in the day, L Jawahar Nesan, a former member of the SEP committee, alleged that feedback of all stakeholders was not taken into account while drafting the SEP.

To this, the government replied, “The committee had held consultations with teachers and their associations, child rights organisations, NGOs, and parents’ associations.”

“What Nesan frames as deficiencies are, in fact, deliberate design choices to keep the policy accessible, adaptable, and rooted in TN’s context,” the statement said.