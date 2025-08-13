Two injured in cracker blast at polytech college in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Two students suffered injuries when firecrackers were allegedly set off in their classroom at the Thoothukudi government polytechnic college on Tuesday. The injured, M Mathavan (16) of P&T colony and M Murali Karthick (16) of Indra Nagar in Thoothukudi, have been studying first year Diploma (mechanical).

Sources said two students had brought crackers used for fishing in ponds and set them off inside the class. Mathavan sustained severe injuries on his right hand while Murali suffered injuries to his right eye.

They were admitted in Thoothukudi medical college hospital. SP Albert John said the explosion was caused only by firecrackers. He appealed to people not to spread false or misleading information regarding the incident.