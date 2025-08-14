Anbumani Ramadoss calls for removal of DMK Government

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss said he has been meeting people across Tamil Nadu with the sole objective of removing the ruling DMK government.

Speaking at a public awareness meeting organised by the PMK as part of the Rights Retrieval Awareness Padayatra in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, on Wednesday, Anbumani said the campaign was not aimed at securing votes but at restoring the rights of the Vanniyar community, which has been continuously neglected and deceived in reservation matters.

“Villupuram is a land of sacrifice. In the 1987 reservation protest for Vanniyars, eight people from the Vikravandi area lost their lives. This place has a history of fighting for social justice,” he said.

He alleged that the DMK government works against Scheduled Castes and minorities.

“In the past, people gave continuous victories to DMK, but all they got in return was disappointment,” he said.

Anbumani claimed that the free sale of drugs in Tamil Nadu has made it unsafe for women to walk freely and that no one, from children to the elderly, feels secure. He said farmers are dissatisfied and sanitation workers, who keep the country clean, are protesting in Chennai.

Recalling the 2019 Vikravandi by-election campaign, he said, “The Chief Minister had promised to provide 15% reservation for Vanniyars, but it has not been implemented. Eighteen percent of Tamil Nadu’s population are Vanniyars. If they progress, Tamil Nadu will progress.”

He added that even after the Supreme Court ordered collection of data and fair allocation of reservation, Chief Minister MK Stalin did not implement it. “There is no legal compulsion to conduct a caste census to provide reservation,” he said.

He accused the DMK of betraying Vanniyars and Scheduled Castes since 1962 and 1967, when the Vanniyar-dominated northern districts had helped the party win many constituencies.