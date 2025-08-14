Arakkonam Inspector suspended over mishandling of case linked to youth's murder

RANIPET: Arakkonam Town Inspector Thangagurunathan was suspended on Wednesday for mishandling an attempt-to-murder case, which police say led to the revenge killing of a youth near the Rathinagiri police station in Ranipet.

The suspension was ordered by the DIG of Vellore Range. Until further notice, the Inspector of Arakkonam Taluk police station will hold additional charge of the Town station.

Thangagurunathan had been probing the attempt-to-murder case involving Sudhakar, husband of Ashwini, the DMK councillor from Ammanur in Arakkonam.

Speaking to TNIE, Arakkonam DSP said, “The inspector was found to have not investigated the case properly. Further investigations revealed that the inspector had some indications that Sudhakar was planning to murder Avinesh.”

Avinesh was killed on August 10 when he had come to sign at the Rathinagiri police station as part of his bail conditions.

On Tuesday, nine persons were arrested in connection with the murder. They include councillor Ashwini, accused of instigating the crime; Sudhakar and four others who surrendered immediately after the assault; Vijay, who allegedly supplied the assailants with knives; and two others said to be involved. All nine were produced before court and remanded to the Vellore Central Prison.

Police said that in April, owing to previous enmity, 30-year-old Avinesh had allegedly tried to murder Sudhakar, leaving him severely injured and requiring treatment at Thiruvallur Government Hospital. Avinesh was arrested under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and lodged in Vellore Central Jail. He was later released on bail, with a requirement to sign daily at the Rathinagiri station.

According to Ranipet DSP, the fatal assault occurred around 9.30 am on August 10, about 200 metres from the station.

“Avinesh was attacked on his way by a gang of five men, who then surrendered at the police station,” the officer said.

The Rathinagiri police rescued the injured Avinesh and admitted him to the Vellore Government Hospital in Adukkamparai, where he later succumbed to his injuries.