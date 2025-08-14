Class 11 student dies after collapsing in classroom in TN'S Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A Class 11 student of a private school in Villupuram died after collapsing in his classroom on Wednesday morning. The cause of death has been identified as cardiac arrest.

The deceased, K Mohanraj (16), son of Kumar and Maheswari of Melaveedhi, was a student of Class 11 at a private matriculation higher secondary school on TVK Street, Villupuram. Mohanraj's father had passed away earlier, and Maheswari works as a Village Administrative Assistant.

Mohanraj left home in the morning to attend a special class. Shortly after sitting down in his classroom, he collapsed. Classmates tried to wake him and informed the class teacher, who also attempted to revive him, the police said.

Mohanraj's mother and relatives were informed. He was taken to a private hospital on Nehru Road, where the doctors noted low oxygen levels and advised shifting him to another facility due to lack of infrastructure. He was then moved to a private hospital on Trichy Road, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Villupuram Town Police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

His mother Maheswari said, “He didn’t have any health issues and I have never taken him to the hospital. We suspect that climbing four floors with his bag might have caused the problem. When we reached the school, staff were rubbing his palms and the bottom of his legs. He was an intelligent student who scored high marks in the Class 10 examination. We don’t know what happened to him.”