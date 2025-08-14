Collector launches Tamil promotion drive at Annamalai university

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Tamil Dream - Tamil Heritage and Culture' promotion programme at Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

“Among the world’s flourishing cultures, Tamil culture stands foremost in its richness and heritage. To convey its greatness and the challenges to students, the Tamil Virtual Academy, in collaboration with the Higher Education Department, has been conducting the Great Tamil Dream Heritage and Culture Promotion Programme in previous years. Following the Tamil Nadu CM's annual programme announcement, this programme is being conducted among college students on behalf of the Higher Education Department and the Directorate of Collegiate Education.”

Siddha doctor K Sivaraman delivered a special lecture, stating, “This programme aims to create awareness among college students about Tamil heritage, culture, ancient traditions, linguistic excellence, equality, and socio-economic progress, guiding Tamil youth towards their future goals and building a prosperous society. From the Sangam era, Tamil society has excelled in arts, literature, and science. Through the Thirukkural, poet-saint Thiruvalluvar taught the world about equality over 2,000 years ago. Ancient Tamil society was an advanced one, particularly excelling in medicine and education."

“In Keezhadi excavation, inscriptions have been found on pottery, suggesting that farmers, potters, and artisans were all part of a literate society. As descendants of such a refined civilisation, it is our duty to pass on the pride of the Tamil language to future generations.” he added

The programme was also addressed by Aranga Paari, Head of the Department of Indian Languages at the University. Cuddalore District Revenue Officer M Rajasekaran, Chidambaram Sub-Collector Kishan Kumar, and others.