DMK allies to boycott governor’s Independence Day reception

CHENNAI: The Congress, CPM, CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have announced they will boycott the ‘At home’ reception to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi on the Independence Day.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said his party is boycotting the reception, protesting the anti-Tamil attitude of the governor, and condemning him for forwarding the Bill on Kalaignar University to the President.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party has been boycotting the reception, protesting the successive governors’ activities against state autonomy and the two-language policy, besides attempting to saffronise the antiquities of Tamil Nadu.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said ever since assuming office, Ravi has been acting against federal principles and the interests of Tamils, besides the Constitution. Even after the SC defined the powers of the governors, Ravi has continued with his stance. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan expressed similar views.

MMK president MH Jawahirullah said the governor has been clashing with the popular government in TN for unnecessary reasons, and hence, the party has decided to boycott the reception.