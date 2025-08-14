Engineering student dies at hostel in Tamil Nadu, cops suspect heart attack

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old engineering student collapsed and died in his college hostel in West Tambaram on Wednesday morning. The police suspect heart attack as the cause of death.

The deceased, R Nithish, of Mayiladuthurai, a second-year student at a private college, had been staying in the boys’ hostel on campus, the police said. Around 8 am, Nithish was seen running in the hostel’s second-floor corridor, allegedly as part of his exercise routine.

He suddenly lost consciousness and fell. Fellow students alerted the college administration, who rushed him to the government hospital in Tambaram. The doctors declared him brought dead.

The Kundrathur police, who were alerted, took the body for postmortem and registered a case under BNSS section 174. A police source said initial inquiry suggests heart attack as cause of death, but only a postmortem can ascertain the exact cause.