Farmer hurt in wild boar attack dies at hospital in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A 70-year-old farmer who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) after coming under wild boar attack on Monday night died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.

Another farmer from a nearby village who also is suspected to have been attacked by the same boar continues to receive treatment at a private hospital, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as M Ganapathi of Uthamarseeli near Kallanai in the district.

Hospital sources said Ganapathi’s advanced age, coupled with co-morbidities such as pressure, diabetes and the severe blood loss he suffered during the wild animal attack, might have led to his death.

The other farmer, N Sahadevan (45) of Kilikoodu, continues to be treated at the private hospital.

On Monday evening, the two farmers, who were working at their farm in Kilikoodu and Uthamarseeli - located about two kilometres apart - were attacked by a wild boar within a gap of around 45 minutes.