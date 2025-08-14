Man attempts self-immolation after infant's death in TN's Govt Walajahpet Hospital

RANIPET: Ajith Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Arcot, allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Government Walajahpet Hospital on Wednesday morning following the death of his eight-day-old daughter. He claimed negligence on the part of the hospital staff in her death.

An official from the Health Department said, “The child was born underweight, so she had to be kept in an incubator. We had asked the mother to feed the child and immediately place her back in the incubator. She failed to do so.” The official added that the mother and mother-in-law had accepted the body.

“The father initially did not understand why the death took place, and so he attempted self-immolation,” police said.

“He later understood after his wife explained to him.”

According to Walajahpet police, Kumar’s wife Kaveri was admitted to the hospital on August 5 and gave birth to a baby girl the same day — the couple’s second daughter.

On Wednesday, Kaveri took the child for feeding at around 3 am. Police said she stepped out of the room because she was feeling cold, and when she returned at around 5 am, she found the baby lying breathless.

Police attributed the death to a “lack of awareness” on the part of the mother. No case has been registered.