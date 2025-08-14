Mud road in Kadambakuttai tribal habitation in need of repair

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Kadambakuttai, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat, have been struggling with a damaged mud road following recent rains.

They have demanded that the Krishnagiri district administration repair certain stretches of the road under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Act scheme.

The tribal village has around 30 families, most of whom are Irula tribal people and a few are caste Hindus. The village lacks proper roads and healthcare facilities. The 2.5-km mud road in the hilly village becomes slippery during the rainy season.

J Murugesan (38) of Kadambakuttai said, "We have been demanding roads for many decades, but the district administration has yet to hear our plea. Only one district collector has visited our village, in 2021, because Health Minister Ma Subramanian was trekking to our village. Teachers are not willing to work at our Panchayat Union Primary School because of the lack of roads and transportation. During the rainy season, we are unable to trek to the village. We need to trek down every week to get essential items, but because of the damaged road, many of us, especially the elderly, have been struggling to walk."

He further added, "Healthcare facilities are also lacking in the village. The health department visits our habitation once a month, and for emergencies, we have to trek down. Recently, my brother Madhan had a heart issue and had to be shifted to his wife's relative's house. Many of our people have already migrated to various places and lost our identity. We are hoping for a bitumen road facility, but as a temporary measure, the existing mud road should be repaired."

Bettamugilalam Panchayat secretary Jayakumar said that it will take some time to get approval for the mud road repair work and that the issue will be rectified within ten days.

Similarly, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE that he would look into the matter and try to resolve the mud road repair work soon.