No barricades, three of a family die in car crash in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Three of a family, including a nine-month-old infant, were killed and three others hurt in a car crash at a road-widening project site near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.

Initial inquiry by police found there was neither proper signage nor barricades at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project site, which may have precipitated the tragedy.

According to Pallipattu police, the six-member group, hailing from Govindareddipalle village in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, was on a pilgrimage to the Tiruttani Murugan temple. S Chittamma was travelling with her daughter Keerthi, infant grandson H Saanvik, brother-in-law Vishwanatha Reddy (who was driving the SUV) and his wife Rekha, and Padma, wife of one Venkatasalu who works in Chittamma’s house, police said.

In a bid to reach the temple quickly, Reddy took the Thachur-Chittoor highway, which is being widened to a six-lane road by NHAI, police said.

Initial probe revealed lack of proper signage and barricades

Near Thirumalrajupet bridge in Pallipattu, which is still under construction, the vehicle lost control on an unfinished part of the road and rammed into a concrete wall, police added.

The front of the SUV was mangled on impact. As per initial inquiry, there were no proper signs and barricades placed at the site to prevent vehicles from heading in that direction, police said.

While Padma died on the spot, baby Saanvik and driver Vishwanatha Reddy succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Chittamma, Keerthi and Rekha sustained grievous injuries and are being treated at the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ranipet.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for autopsy. Pallipattu police have filed a case and further probe is under way.

“While the initial probe revealed lack of proper signage and barricades, further investigation is under way to ascertain whose negligence caused the accident,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials said they will look into the matter and take necessary action.