Poor enrolment for courses at Periyar University's Dharmapuri PG centre

COIMBATORE: The postgraduate departments at Periyar University's Postgraduate and Research Centre located in Dharmapuri district are finding it difficult to enrol students. Student admissions have declined in recent years, with enrolment in dropping to single-digit numbers in six PG courses this year.

Out of the eight departments, totally 27 students enrolled in six PG courses so far this academic year. Last academic year only two departments recorded single-digit enrolment, show official data accessed last week.

Data also show as many as 22 students enrolled in the English department last academic year, but only two have enrolled this year. Five students joined the M.Com programme last year, and only three this year. Nine students enrolled in Geology last year, and just one this year. In Computer Science, 15 students joined last year, compared to seven this year. Fifteen students enrolled in Mathematics last year, seven have joined this year. Biotechnology saw 14 enrolments last year, but only seven this year.

In the remaining two, 16 students joined the Physics department last year, and 12 have enrolled this year. The highest enrolment is in the MBA programme, with 64 students last year compared to 60 this year," sources added.

The eight PG courses had commenced in the 2013-14 academic year. The poor administration of Periyar University has been blamed for the poor response to courses, say official sources.