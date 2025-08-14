Pre-booking for NH annual toll pass at Rs 3,000 begins

CHENNAI: Pre-bookings have been opened for the Annual Toll Pass (ATP), priced at Rs 3,000, offering motorists up to 200 single trips through NHAI-maintained toll plazas on national highways, starting August 15.
The ATP pre-booking was enabled through the RajmargYatra mobile app (Android only) on Wednesday and the same will be allowed through other iOS and official NHAI portal nhai.gov.in from Thursday onwards.
This facility is exclusive to private vehicles – cars, vans, and jeeps – with valid FASTag accounts. The average toll per crossing under the ATP comes to about Rs 15, and the annual pass will reduce user fee expenses for private vehicles by approximately 75%-80%.
The pass is valid for one year from the activation date or until 200 trips are completed, whichever comes first. Once either limit is reached, the pass automatically reverts to a regular FASTag.
Requests for ATP activation can be placed through the app, and passes will be activated on August 15. If the 200 trips are used up within a few months, motorists may purchase and activate another ATP via the app. TN has 74 toll plazas on NHs, with an average daily collection of Rs 3 crore to Rs 14 crore.
During the financial year 2023-24, the total toll earnings stood at Rs 4,157.96 crore. According to NHAI, no separate activation request is needed for using ATPs on NHAI toll plazas. However, when passing through the TN-operated toll plazas – such as Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road, ECR (Uthandi Toll Plaza), and Madurai Ring Road, managed by the TNRIDC – the FASTag will function as a regular account and deduct charges.
Similarly, for toll plazas where motorists holding monthly passes for residents within a 20-km radius of the toll gate, the charges will be deducted from monthly pass.
A full list of toll plazas where the ATP is applicable is available in the app. Officials also confirmed that when passing through TNRIDC, TNRDC and local body-managed plazas, payments will be processed through regular FASTag.
Q & A
What qualifies as a single trip under the Annual Pass?
A: Point-based fee plazas: Each time you cross a fee plaza, it counts as one trip. A round trip (going and returning) counts as two trips.
Closed Tolling fee plazas: One entry-exit pair counts as one trip. This applies to expressways, elevated corridors, and access-controlled highways.
Can I get an Annual Toll Pass (ATP) if my FASTag is registered using only a chassis number?
A: No. The Annual Pass cannot be issued for FASTags registered solely with a chassis number. You must update your Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to activate the Annual Pass.