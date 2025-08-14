Pre-booking for NH annual toll pass at Rs 3,000 begins

CHENNAI: Pre-bookings have been opened for the Annual Toll Pass (ATP), priced at Rs 3,000, offering motorists up to 200 single trips through NHAI-maintained toll plazas on national highways, starting August 15.

The ATP pre-booking was enabled through the RajmargYatra mobile app (Android only) on Wednesday and the same will be allowed through other iOS and official NHAI portal nhai.gov.in from Thursday onwards.

This facility is exclusive to private vehicles – cars, vans, and jeeps – with valid FASTag accounts. The average toll per crossing under the ATP comes to about Rs 15, and the annual pass will reduce user fee expenses for private vehicles by approximately 75%-80%.

The pass is valid for one year from the activation date or until 200 trips are completed, whichever comes first. Once either limit is reached, the pass automatically reverts to a regular FASTag.

Requests for ATP activation can be placed through the app, and passes will be activated on August 15. If the 200 trips are used up within a few months, motorists may purchase and activate another ATP via the app. TN has 74 toll plazas on NHs, with an average daily collection of Rs 3 crore to Rs 14 crore.