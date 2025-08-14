Processing of 'Ungaludan Stalin' petition reviewed in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman reviewed the action taken on petitions received under the “Ungaludan Stalin” scheme at the Revenue Divisional Offices of Tindivanam, Gingee, and Melmalaiyanur taluks on Wednesday.

The Collector recalled that the scheme launched by CM MK Stalin, aims to deliver essential government services and welfare benefits to citizens. In Villupuram, the first phase of camps began on July 15 and will run until August 14, covering 102 camps including 21 in urban areas offering 43 services across 13 departments, and 81 in rural areas offering 46 services across 15 departments, according to official sources.

Collector Rahman examined the total number of petitions received, department-wise breakup, resolved petitions, pending cases, and reasons for pendency. He also instructed expedition of resolutions and gave special attention to applications under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' women’s welfare scheme, with verification visits to applicants’ homes, an official release said.

An ongoing camp at Kovilpuraur in Melmalaiyanur panchayat union was also inspected, and the collector interacted with residents and reviewed basic amenities. He also checked the registration of petitions with the CM’s grievance redressal portal, the release added.

The inspection covered health department activities, including medical check-ups at the camp, and agricultural department initiatives such as providing a subsidised power sprayer worth Rs 8,500 to a farmer, official sources said.