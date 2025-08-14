SIHS colony ROB completion pushed to September

COIMBATORE: Locals and motorists in Singanallur, SIHS Colony, and Ondipudur areas have voiced frustration over the prolonged delay in completing the much-awaited SIHS Colony rail overbridge (ROB). Despite repeated assurances, the project's finish date has been pushed once again - this time to September 2025.
The 700-metre-long flyover, being built by the State Highways department at a revised cost of Rs 55 crore, is allegedly 95% complete. Officials say the only pending work is paving bitumen on approach roads, which they expect to be completed by September 15. However, residents point out that the pace of work has slowed to a crawl, undermining earlier commitments to wrap up the project by August.
The ROB, meant to ease congestion between Ondipudur and SIHS Colony, has had a chequered history spanning nearly 15 years. It was first announced in November 2010 by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi with an outlay of Rs 19.24 crore. However, the 2011 change in government saw the project stall.
In 2013, it was revived with a revised budget of Rs 21.16 crore, but soon hit another roadblock with land acquisition disputes for the service road. As land owners took the matter to court, the project was put on hold yet again. While about 70% of the work, including 90% of the bridge structure, was completed, further progress was contingent on settling compensation.
The deadlock ended in September 2021 when the DMK government allocated an additional Rs 29.4 crore for land acquisition. Of this, Rs 28.37 crore was paid to 63 landowners, allowing the department to resume work in February 2023.
Progress was steady until January this year, when construction was halted during the Pongal festival. What was expected to be a short break turned into weeks of inactivity, fuelling public frustration. Though work resumed later, locals say it has been proceeding at a snail's pace ever since.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the State Highways Department's Coimbatore Division said, "Over 95% of the flyover works, including piers, deck slabs, and concreting, are done. Only the approach road and paving bitumen on the bridge remains. We aim to complete it by September 15 and hope to secure a date for the inauguration in the same month."
For residents and commuters, the bridge's opening cannot come soon enough. Years of diversions, railway gate delays, and traffic snarls have tested their patience.
Box:
SIHS Colony - Ondipudur ROB Project works
Total length - 700 metres
Total Width - 7.5 metres
Total Lanes - 2 lanes
Total spans - 28 (includes one railway span)
Total Project Cost - Rs 55.4 crore
Project Commenced - November 2010
Expected Project Completion - September 2025