SIHS colony ROB completion pushed to September

COIMBATORE: Locals and motorists in Singanallur, SIHS Colony, and Ondipudur areas have voiced frustration over the prolonged delay in completing the much-awaited SIHS Colony rail overbridge (ROB). Despite repeated assurances, the project's finish date has been pushed once again - this time to September 2025.

The 700-metre-long flyover, being built by the State Highways department at a revised cost of Rs 55 crore, is allegedly 95% complete. Officials say the only pending work is paving bitumen on approach roads, which they expect to be completed by September 15. However, residents point out that the pace of work has slowed to a crawl, undermining earlier commitments to wrap up the project by August.

The ROB, meant to ease congestion between Ondipudur and SIHS Colony, has had a chequered history spanning nearly 15 years. It was first announced in November 2010 by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi with an outlay of Rs 19.24 crore. However, the 2011 change in government saw the project stall.

In 2013, it was revived with a revised budget of Rs 21.16 crore, but soon hit another roadblock with land acquisition disputes for the service road. As land owners took the matter to court, the project was put on hold yet again. While about 70% of the work, including 90% of the bridge structure, was completed, further progress was contingent on settling compensation.

The deadlock ended in September 2021 when the DMK government allocated an additional Rs 29.4 crore for land acquisition. Of this, Rs 28.37 crore was paid to 63 landowners, allowing the department to resume work in February 2023.