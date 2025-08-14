Tamil Nadu launches HAWK to combat wildlife crimes

COIMBATORE: The state forest department, in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and NTT Data, has launched the Hostile Activity Watch Kernel (HAWK), a real-time crime management platform aimed at curbing forest and wildlife crimes. The launch coincided with World Elephant Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The platform, powered by advanced technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, will serve as a centralised state-level intelligence and monitoring system. It is designed to streamline documentation, enhance decision-making, and enable proactive responses to wildlife crimes.

“Currently, information is siloed within individual forest ranges or divisions. With HAWK, crime reports will be instantly available to all HAWK users across the state,” said chief wildlife warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, adding that it would fundamentally change how wildlife crime data is managed.

Jose Louies, WTI CEO, said the system would empower forest officials to prevent hostile activities, and address threats to habitats. HAWK comprises two modules: Shikra, for recording wildlife mortality incidents across the state, and Peregrine, the core module, which tracks all crime-related data from initial reports to final court judgments.