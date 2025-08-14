Week after javelin hit him, 13-year-old dies in Theni hospital

THENI: A 13-year-old boy who had been under treatment for the past week after sustaining severe head injuries when a javelin struck him during a practice session at a government-aided school in Royappanpatti on August 7, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in G Vilakku.

The deceased was identified as C Sai Prakash, who died on Wednesday at 11:30 am without responding to treatment.

His body was cremated at the crematorium in Kombai. According to sources, the incident occurred when Thipesh (19), a former student, was coaching students in javelin throw on the school ground.

Meanwhile, Class 9 student Prakash was playing football nearby when the javelin accidently hit his head.

The boy was initially taken to the Government Hospital in Cumbum and then shifted to hospital in G Vilakku, where he remained in the ICU for the last one week. Based on a complaint from the boy’s father.