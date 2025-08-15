Cuddalore sanitary staff agitate for three-month dues

CUDDALORE: Sanitation workers of Cuddalore Corporation staged a protest and laid siege to the corporation office on Thursday, demanding disbursement of salaries pending for the past three months.

Cuddalore corporation has 45 wards, with 137 permanent workers and 370 on contract, totalling over 500 workers. Sanitation work has been outsourced to a private contractor. Workers alleged that the contractor has not provided proper equipment, there is a shortage of personnels and they haven’t been paid for three months.

On Thursday, they attempted a road blockade on the Cuddalore-Puducherry road, but police stopped them and took them to the corporation office, where they continued their protest.

Workers said, “We are paid Rs 260 per day, but after deductions, the amount is reduced. Even that is not paid on time. When we raise the issue, officials ignore our demands. The commissioner says he cannot interfere in the contractor’s issues and tells us to deal directly with them.”

Police held talks with the protesters. Initially, the contractor assured payment of salaries within two days, but the workers refused and continued the protest. Later, the contractor agreed to pay one month’s salary immediately and the remaining amount within two days.

The June salary was then paid, after which the workers dispersed. The protest had disrupted sanitation work in the corporation area as the workers left for home afterward.

Corporation Commissioner S Anu said, “Only June and July salaries are pending. June salary has been paid on Thursday. The contractor has not yet submitted the July salary bill. Due to repeated complaints against the contractor, the corporation council has passed a resolution to cancel the contract. A tender has been announced for a new contractor, and the last date for applications is August 28. The work will be handed over to the new contractor thereafter.”