I-Day awardees in Coimbatore to be bestowed with shields made of hard-to-recycle plastic waste

COIMBATORE: To encourage recycling of Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) waste, which often ends up in landfills and harms the environment, the Coimbatore district administration and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) have made eco-friendly award shields for this Independence Day.
The district administration honours people for their outstanding contributions and excellent public service by handing over shields every year during the Independence Day celebration.
This year, the Coimbatore district administration is going to hand over award shields made out of recycled MLP waste. The award shields, officials hoped, would be remembered by every awardee for their performances as much as their interest in plastic waste recycling to protect the environment.
"This is more than just an award; it is a message. By recognising excellence with shields made from recycled waste, we are honouring both the achievements of individuals and our commitment to environmental sustainability. We hope this inspires more people to segregate waste at source and support recycling initiatives," said District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar.
The shields were produced at the Arasur Panchayat Plastic Waste Management Unit in Sulur Block, a facility operated under the DRDA for processing and repurposing difficult-to-recycle materials collected from the public, according to Sanket Balwant Waghe, the Additional Collector (Development) and the Project Director of DRDA.
Each shield weighs 250 grams and is made from shredded MLP, the kind of plastic found in food wrappers, snack packets, and similar packaging, which is usually very hard to recycle because it is made of different materials mixed together.
"In total, 200 award shields have been manufactured this year for the Independence Day celebration, resulting in the recycling of 50 kilograms of MLP waste. By diverting this quantity of waste from landfills and open dumping, the initiative helps reduce pollution, conserve resources, and raise public awareness on the urgent need for effective plastic waste management," Waghe said.
MLP poses a big environmental problem as it very hard to recycle in the usual ways. If not handled properly, it often pollutes land and water, putting wildlife and people's health at risk. By turning MLP into useful and long-lasting products like award shields, Coimbatore shows a real example of turning waste into something valuable.
Already, a room on the premises of the Kaniyur Panchayat and a bus shelter at Kittampalayam have been made from MLP waste with the support of volunteers from the firm Recompose Recycling Private Ltd. It was the third such attempt by the Coimbatore district administration, the Collector stated.