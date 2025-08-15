I-Day awardees in Coimbatore to be bestowed with shields made of hard-to-recycle plastic waste

COIMBATORE: To encourage recycling of Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) waste, which often ends up in landfills and harms the environment, the Coimbatore district administration and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) have made eco-friendly award shields for this Independence Day.

The district administration honours people for their outstanding contributions and excellent public service by handing over shields every year during the Independence Day celebration.

This year, the Coimbatore district administration is going to hand over award shields made out of recycled MLP waste. The award shields, officials hoped, would be remembered by every awardee for their performances as much as their interest in plastic waste recycling to protect the environment.

"This is more than just an award; it is a message. By recognising excellence with shields made from recycled waste, we are honouring both the achievements of individuals and our commitment to environmental sustainability. We hope this inspires more people to segregate waste at source and support recycling initiatives," said District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar.

The shields were produced at the Arasur Panchayat Plastic Waste Management Unit in Sulur Block, a facility operated under the DRDA for processing and repurposing difficult-to-recycle materials collected from the public, according to Sanket Balwant Waghe, the Additional Collector (Development) and the Project Director of DRDA.