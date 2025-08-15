Malayalam actress Minu Muneer held from Kerala in Pocso case

CHENNAI: The Thirumangalam All-Women Police on Wednesday detained Malayalam actress Minu Muneer (51) in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault case involving a minor. The accused was brought from Kerala to Chennai for inquiry after a complaint, filed last year in Ernakulam, was transferred here, as the incident allegedly took place in Anna Nagar in 2014, the police said. A search is on to trace and arrest the four men involved in the case.

According to the complainant, the victim’s mother sent her 16-year-old daughter, during a school holiday, to Chennai with Minu, a distant relative, to help her secure a role in films. Minu allegedly took the teenager to a hotel in Anna Nagar, where she introduced her to four men under the pretext of discussing opportunities in the film industry. Two of the men are said to have touched the girl inappropriately, the police said. Fearing repercussions, the victim did not report the incident at the time.

In 2024, with the support of her husband and family, the victim’s mother approached the police in Kerala, naming the four men and alleged Minu’s role in facilitating the meeting. The police said they will inspect the hotel and identify the four men. If Minu is found to have abetted the crime, she will face charges, the police said. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act.